ECHOLA - Frances S. Trimm, age 92, of Echola, Ala., passed away peacefully September 29, 2019 at Forest Manor Nursing Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Dunn's Creek Baptist Church in Echola with Rev. Max Stripling and Rev. George Shaddix officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She was a life-long resident of Echola and worked many years for the Pickens County Board of Education at Gordo High School, Ladow Vocational Center and Pickens County Adult Activity Center. She was a devoted member of Dunn's Creek Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin J. Trimm; sister, Patsy Weekley; brother, John Skelton; and her parents, G. D. "Cap" and Minnie Skelton.
She is survived by her sons, Mickey Trimm (Marjorie) of Mountain Brook, Jack Trimm (Glenda) of Echola, and Robert Trimm (Patte) of Hamilton; and daughter, Regina DeWitt (Robert) of Fort Morgan. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Janet Dalzell (Chris), Justin Trimm, Christopher Stephan, Will Stephan, Kevin Trimm (Laurie), Kristy Trimm, Jonathan Trimm (Alitia), Katherine Hopkins (Dusty), Mary Joyner (Payton), Suzie Trimm, Amelia Tulipan (John) and Bob DeWitt; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Trimm, Jonathan Trimm, Justin Trimm, Bob DeWitt, Jimmy Trimm, Buster Trimm and Payton Joyner.
Honorary pallbearers are friends and neighbors of the Echola community, Kelley Stephens and Will Cooper.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dunn's Creek cemetery fund.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 2, 2019