|
|
GREENSBORO - Frances Thomas Baxter, age 89, of Greensboro, Ala., passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church with Rev. James I. Davis officiating and Kirk Funeral Homes Greensboro Chapel directing.
She was born July 27, 1929, in Hale County, to Craig and Emma Gay Lawless Thomas.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rev. Zedoc Baxter; daughter, Beth B. Day; sister, Rebecca Thomas; and brothers, Farris Thomas, Robert Thomas, and Johnny Thomas.
Surviving Frances are her daughters, Karen B. Barron of Mobile and Charlene B. Foley (Randall) of Atmore; sons, Jerrel C. Baxter (Judith) of Issaquah, Wash. and Karl E. Baxter (Connie) of Dothan; ten grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Hermon Cemetery Fund.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 20, 2019