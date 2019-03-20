Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Hermon United Methodist Church
4836 County Road 51
GREENSBORO, AL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Baxter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Thomas Baxter


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances Thomas Baxter Obituary
GREENSBORO - Frances Thomas Baxter, age 89, of Greensboro, Ala., passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church with Rev. James I. Davis officiating and Kirk Funeral Homes Greensboro Chapel directing.
She was born July 27, 1929, in Hale County, to Craig and Emma Gay Lawless Thomas.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rev. Zedoc Baxter; daughter, Beth B. Day; sister, Rebecca Thomas; and brothers, Farris Thomas, Robert Thomas, and Johnny Thomas.
Surviving Frances are her daughters, Karen B. Barron of Mobile and Charlene B. Foley (Randall) of Atmore; sons, Jerrel C. Baxter (Judith) of Issaquah, Wash. and Karl E. Baxter (Connie) of Dothan; ten grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Hermon Cemetery Fund.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.