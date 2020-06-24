NORTHPORT - Francis Edward Leonard III, age 72, of Northport Ala., passed away June 22, 2020 at Northport Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Circlewood Baptist Church with Dr. Herb Thomas officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service. A private family graveside service will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Edward Leonard Jr. and Velma Leonard; and sister, Jane Leonard Crooks.
Ed is survived by his wife, Pamela Martin Leonard; daughter, Jill Oswalt (Andy), Northport, Ala.; sons, Sean Patrick Leonard, Pensacola, Fla.; Jonathan Edward Leonard (Cheryl), Northport, Ala. and Brian Joseph Leonard (Taryn); brothers-in-law, Charlie Crooks, Sarver, Pa., Sid Martin (Linda), and Jim Martin (Karen), Pensacola, Fla.; and grandchildren, Hallie Brooke Oswalt, Kalen Henry Oswalt, Brandon Michael Leonard, Jacob Tyler Leonard, Ethan Henry Leonard, and Kaylee Hoggle.
Ed was born in Pennsylvania but spent most of his life in Northport, Ala. The most important things in his life were his family, the 32 years he spent as a plant supervisor at Walter Energy, and his incredible church family at Circlewood Baptist. He enjoyed Alabama football and loved the game of golf. His sense of humor made everyone around him smile and he will be greatly missed. He now abides with Jesus in Heaven.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Leonard, Jacob Leonard, Andy Oswalt, Kalen Oswalt, Sean Leonard, Brian Joseph Leonard, and Curtis Taylor.
Honorary pallbearers are Circlewood Baptist Circle of Friends Sunday School class, Dr. Arturo Otero, former co-workers and friends at Walter Energy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Circlewood Baptist Ministries or any charity of your choice.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 24, 2020.