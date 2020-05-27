Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3555
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Frank A. Buffington

Frank A. Buffington Obituary
RALPH – Frank A. Buffington, age 87, of Ralph, Ala., died May 24, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. Dennis Coats officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, A Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Buffington; brother, Roger C. Buffington; and parents, Benjamin Franklin and Myrtle Buffington.
Survivors include daughter, Julia Churchill of Boyne City, Mich.; sons, Franklin C. Buffington of Ralph, Ala. and James Guida of White Oak, Texas; sisters, Faye Dean of Carriere, Miss. and Gay Shirley of Kingwood, Texas; and grandchildren, William Buffington, Misty Shears, Calvin Gillespie III, Haley Sanford, Jamie Guida, Jeremy, Mark and Jodie Guida, Melissa, Jenny, Samantha, JR Guida and Jason Guida.
Frank was a retired Chief Quartermaster U.S.N. He served in Korea aboard the USS Rendova, in Vietnam in the Mekong Delta on operation Game Warden on PBR's River Patrol Boats, and in the U.S. Space Program – Projects Mercury and Gemini. He also served on Joint Chiefs of Staff Pentagon and on Presidential Yacht under Lyndon B. Johnson.
He was a devoted husband and father. He loved his country. He had a great sense of humor and always had a joke for you. He loved his grandchildren and was a wonderful father to his five children.
Condolences may be offered at www.heritagechapeltuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 27, 2020
