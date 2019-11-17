|
TUSCALOOSA - Frank Edwin Spell of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Mr. Spell will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many in the community. His loyal friendship and kind service to others were an inspiration to those around him.
Mr. Spell was a graduate of the University of Alabama. He served his country in the Alabama Army National Guard. He enjoyed an accomplished career as founder of Frank E. Spell & Associates.
Mr. Spell is preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Bell Searcy Spell; his brother, Paul Allen Spell: and his parents, O.L. and Ruby Spell.
He is survived by his daughter, Frances Spell Fisher and son-in-law, Jeffrey; grandson, Harrison Battle Fisher; his son, Frank Edwin Spell, Jr.; and his sister, Julie Harrell.
A family graveside service was held on Tuesday at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park followed by a private service to celebrate his life at Christ Episcopal Church officiated by The Rev. David Meginniss.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Comfort Care Hospice of Tuscaloosa or Christ Episcopal Church of Tuscaloosa.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 17, 2019