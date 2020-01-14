Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3555
Frank Hilliard "Butch" Redd

Frank Hilliard "Butch" Redd Obituary
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Lewis Redd and Nettie Orise Mason; and stepfather, James Mason.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Redd of Ralph, Ala.; daughters, Mary Ann Leonard (Kenny) of Samantha, Ala. and Teresa Long (Fred) of Northport, Ala.; sons, Frank S. Redd (Suyen) of Northport, Ala., Donald Wayne Sanders of Ralph, Ala. and Bradley Boothe (Brandy) of Ralph, Ala.; sisters, Kay Lambert (Mike) of Coker, Ala., Gwen Malone (Robert) of Coker, Ala., Connie Burt of Coker, Ala. and Kim Connor (Jerry) of Coker, Ala.; brother, Jerry Redd (Renee) of Coker, Ala.; stepmother, Annie Mae Redd of Coker, Ala.; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He loved riding his Gold Wing motorcycle, playing with his great-grandkids, and his special dog, Elisa.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Redd, Jr., Tyler St. John, Bradley Boothe, Dillon Long, Michah Redd and Cole St. John.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 14, 2020
