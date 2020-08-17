1/1
Frank Kendall
1940 - 2020
LANCASTER, PA. - Frank Kendall, age 80, died Friday August 14, 2020. At the time of his death, he was a resident of Willow Valley Communities in Lancaster, Pa. He was a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in Chemical Engineering; and was a member of the Alabama tennis team.
He began his work career for Exxon in Texas and worked for them and their affiliates for 38 years in Texas, New Jersey, New York and, for the last 15 years of his career, in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Behind the primary importance of his family came his love of teaching Bible classes in all five of the states in which he lived. His faith led him to become active in Civil Rights activities beginning in the 1960s including integrating housing in Baytown, Texas, involved in a school integration plan for the City of Houston, served on the Board of Directors of Houston's Poverty Program and worked for quality education for all children wherever he lived. He served on the school board in Summit, N.J. He chaired several school bond elections in Greensboro, N.C.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patsy (his junior high school sweetheart whom he married at age 18). He is also survived by his daughters, Cynthia Baker and husband Terry of Summit, N.J., and Kathryn Radutzky and husband, Michael of Charleston, S.C. and son, Neal Kendall and wife, Marya of Los Angeles, Calif. He has seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His brother, Tommy and wife, Alice, live in Dallas, Texas.
Frank was the son of 'Swede' Kendall the long-time football coach and principal at Tuscaloosa High School and an inductee to the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and Sara Hart Kendall a former public school teacher. He was the son-in-law of Jodie Howard the former owner of Tuscaloosa's Business Supply Company.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Christ in Willow St., Pa.; River Road Church in Richmond, Virginia; or College Park Baptist Church in Greensboro, N.C.


Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
So saddened to hear of Frank’s passing. He was a gifted, committed and kind soul to the community of CPBC during he and Patsy’s many years of membership. Peace and love to the family.
Gay and David Hensley
Friend
August 16, 2020
So sad to hear the world lost one of the really good guys. Thoughts and prayers to Patsy and family.
PJ Stocks
Friend
August 15, 2020
Frank and Patsy were valued friends during their years in Richmond. Frank’s intellectual curiosity, his wit, his Christian walk, and his love of Patsy are traits I will always remember Him by. Our world was so much better for his life and surely our Lord has welcomed him with open arms.
John and I hold Patsy and the whole family in our deepest thoughts and our fervent prayers.
Love, Martha and John Gibbs
Martha Gibbs
Friend
August 15, 2020
I have counted Frank and Patsy as two of the finest people I've had the grace to know on this earth. I am deeply saddened to learn of Frank's death, and will hold Patsy and the rest of his family in prayer.

Peggy Haymes
Friend
August 15, 2020
Enjoyed getting to know Frank when I lived in Greensboro and attended College Park (1998-2001). Always friendly and welcoming. Glad to have met both he and Patti. My prayers are with the family.
Sheila Jordan
Acquaintance
