LANCASTER, PA. - Frank Kendall, age 80, died Friday August 14, 2020. At the time of his death, he was a resident of Willow Valley Communities in Lancaster, Pa. He was a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in Chemical Engineering; and was a member of the Alabama tennis team.

He began his work career for Exxon in Texas and worked for them and their affiliates for 38 years in Texas, New Jersey, New York and, for the last 15 years of his career, in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Behind the primary importance of his family came his love of teaching Bible classes in all five of the states in which he lived. His faith led him to become active in Civil Rights activities beginning in the 1960s including integrating housing in Baytown, Texas, involved in a school integration plan for the City of Houston, served on the Board of Directors of Houston's Poverty Program and worked for quality education for all children wherever he lived. He served on the school board in Summit, N.J. He chaired several school bond elections in Greensboro, N.C.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patsy (his junior high school sweetheart whom he married at age 18). He is also survived by his daughters, Cynthia Baker and husband Terry of Summit, N.J., and Kathryn Radutzky and husband, Michael of Charleston, S.C. and son, Neal Kendall and wife, Marya of Los Angeles, Calif. He has seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His brother, Tommy and wife, Alice, live in Dallas, Texas.

Frank was the son of 'Swede' Kendall the long-time football coach and principal at Tuscaloosa High School and an inductee to the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and Sara Hart Kendall a former public school teacher. He was the son-in-law of Jodie Howard the former owner of Tuscaloosa's Business Supply Company.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Christ in Willow St., Pa.; River Road Church in Richmond, Virginia; or College Park Baptist Church in Greensboro, N.C.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store