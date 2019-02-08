|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Frank L. Crabtree, age 70, of Tuscaloosa, passed away on February 6, 2019 at home. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. John Drawhorn officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lucian Crabtree; mother, Frances Crabtree; and sister, Sarah Jaynes.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Glass Crabtree; daughters, Jennifer Crabtree and Kimberly McCrory Rogers (Gene); sons, Warren Keith McCrory (Amanda); two nephews that he considered as sons, Timothy "Bubba" Jaynes and Bert Jaynes; nephews, Bryan Glass (Jae) and Grant Glass (Adrianne); niece, Sherri Jaynes; great-nieces, Libby Jaynes, Baylee Jaynes, Millie Jaynes, Sadee Jaynes, Jenna Glass, and Shelby Glass; and four grandchildren, Colton Brooks Rogers, Adrianna Grace Waters, Jackson Edward McCrory, and Maddie Leigh Rogers.
Frank was born in Tuscaloosa on February 16, 1948 and raised in Pickens County. He graduated from Livingston University and worked as a social worker for the Department of Human Resources in Pickens and Tuscaloosa Counties. Frank was an avid Fisherman and Yard Sale Junkie. If there was a bargain to be found, he found it. Frank loved his family, but his grandchildren were the joy in his life. He fought a long battle with cancer for 10 years, but was ready to go to his Heavenly home, and passed with a smile on his face.
Pallbearers will be Ray McDaniel, Jerome O'Bryant, Terry Owens, Ronnie Dudley, Bubba Jaynes, and Bert Jaynes.
Honorary pallbearers are the Pickens County Bass Club, and church family at Big Sandy United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Big Sandy United Methodist Church, 11441 McPherson Landing Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405 or Alacare Home Health and Hospice, 5710 Watermelon Rd, Northport, AL 35473.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 8, 2019