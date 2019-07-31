|
COTTONDALE - Frank Robert Jackson, Jr., age 95, died peacefully after a short illness at DCH Regional Medical Center. Visitation will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel, with a memorial service at 2 p.m.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Emil Jackson; and son, Robert Frank Jackson; and by his sister, Gladys Hulsey.
He is survived by his sister, Barbara Cox; and brother, Charles Jackson (Fay Jackson); his daughters, Camille Mendle (Michael Mendle) and Carole Allen (Ricky Allen); his grandchildren, Jonathan Cobb (Debbie Pressman), April Blackwell (Jonathan Blackwell), and Emily Benner (Bob Benner); and step-grandchildren, Nick Mendle, Chris Mendle, and Jane Mendle; and his great-grandchildren, Charlie Cobb and Zoe Blackwell.
Frank was born in Wilcox County, and educated in Tuscaloosa. He joined the army to serve in the Pacific in World War II, returning with two bronze stars. He worked primarily at Gulf States Paper, where he specialized in industrial instrumentation. After retirement, he pursued his interest in golf and UA sports, especially football, and, in recent years, women's softball. For many years after the death of Mary Emil, he volunteered at Hospice of West Alabama.
The family wishes especially to thank his niece, Sherry Minyard; Sharon Wilson, and Dexter Lowery, his neighbor and friend of many years.
In place of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial donation to Hospice of West Alabama or a .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 31, 2019