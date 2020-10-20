Franklin D. "Frank" Gilliam

Franklin D. "Frank" Gilliam, age 86, of Columbus, MS and formerly of Gordo, AL passed away October 19, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bobby Sanderson officiating. Burial will follow in Hargrove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the funeral home. The family requests masks be worn due to COVID-19.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nina Faye Gilliam; his parents; sister, Vala White; an infant brother and stepdaughter, Sherry Parker.

Survivors include his wife, Edwina Wharton Gilliam; sons, Jeffrey Gilliam (Tani) and Randall Gilliam (Prathima); stepdaughter, Sandra Williams (Dennis), two sisters, Nancy Gilliam and Christine Levine and three grandchildren, Amanda Nicole Gilliam, Ashley Marie Gilliam and Jacob Allan Gilliam and three step-grandchildren, Christy Parker, Stephen Parker and Natalie Parker.

Frank was born February 28, 1934 in Kennedy Alabama to the late Paul Gilliam and Zelma Shelton Gilliam. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Columbus, MS, a general contractor and retired employee of Westinghouse and a veteran of the U. S. Army.

Honorary Pallbearers are the Reau Berry Men's Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church in Columbus.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to First Baptist Church of Columbus Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, P.O. Box 829, Columbus, MS 39703 or Columbus Lowndes Humane Society, 50 Airline Road, Columbus, MS 39702.



