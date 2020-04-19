|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Fred Berkowitz, age 91, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away April 15, 2020 at Aspire. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Memory Hill Gardens with Rabbi Steven Jacobs officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Sadie Berkowitz; and brother, Eddie Berk.
Survivors include his wife, Anita Berkowitz; daughter, Laura Ann Berkowitz; son, Ira Mark Berkowitz of N.H.
He was born in Bayonne, N.J., but moved to Brooklyn, N.Y. as a child. As a young adult, he attended college and pharmacy school where he graduated near the top of his class. During this time he met and fell for fellow student Anita Pemstein, who later became his wife. He then spent two years in Korea serving in the Army. Upon returning he and Anita moved to the small town of Geneva in upstate N.Y., where they owned their own drugstore and raised two children, Laura Ann and Ira Mark. Fred was a kind, gentle man who loved nothing more than his NY Mets, crossword puzzles and especially his family.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 19, 2020