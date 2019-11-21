Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Church of God of Tuscaloosa
Lying in State
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of God of Tuscaloosa
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of God of Tuscaloosa
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Brown,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Brown, Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred Brown, Sr. Obituary
NORTHPORT - Fred Brown, Sr., age 89, of Northport, Ala., passed away November 17, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Church of God of Tuscaloosa with Pastor Jan Houston officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -