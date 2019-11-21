|
|
NORTHPORT - Fred Brown, Sr., age 89, of Northport, Ala., passed away November 17, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Church of God of Tuscaloosa with Pastor Jan Houston officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 21, 2019