|
|
VANCE - Fred Cason Greenlee passed away to his Heavenly Home on November 2, 2019 at West Alabama Hospice at the age of 95.
He was born on January 4, 1924 to Jack and Anna Lou Greenlee. He graduated in 1942 from Hueytown High School then joined the army in 1943 after taking a job at U.S. Pipe and Foundry Co. He was a Cpl. in the Army and gained many commendations. After the war he returned to work at U.S. Pipe and Foundry in Bessemer. He retired in 1988 after 46 years with the company. He was a molder then advanced to Foundry foreman and in 1969 transferred to Chattanooga as a superintendent.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Greenlee, Sr.; his mother, Anna Lou Cason Greenlee; his brother, Jack Greenlee, Jr.; his sister, Claudia G. Shaw and his niece, Martha Shaw.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Polly Oglesby Greenlee; his daughter, Jacque Greenlee, his grandson, Daniel Greenlee, all of Vance; his granddaughter, Marie Hunter; his niece, Rebecca Wilder; his two special "grands" Ember and Ameria Grace Dunn; and special friends, Brandon Fikes and Rivers Yanoy.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church, Highway 11, Vance, Ala. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Bro. Jack Clary and Bro. Todd Burkhalter will be officiating the service.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 5, 2019