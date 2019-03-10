Home

Kilgore Green Funeral Home
1200 BIRMINGHAM AVE
Jasper, AL 35501
(205) 384-9503
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kilgore Green Funeral Home
1200 BIRMINGHAM AVE
Jasper, AL 35501

Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Springhill Church Cemetery
Fred Keith Darty Jr. Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Fred Keith Darty, Jr., age 49, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Family will receive friends Monday, March 11, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Kilgore-Green Funeral Home in Jasper, Ala. A graveside service will be on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 11 a.m. at Springhill Church Cemetery.
Keith was a graduate of Walker High School in Jasper, Ala. He was also a graduate of the University of Alabama. He was a kind and generous friend to everyone that knew him. Keith was a beloved son, brother, husband, and uncle.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lynwood and Pauline W. Stokes and Earnley Curtis and Grace S. Darty; and in-laws, George M. Thompson and Martha W. Thompson.
He is survived by his wife, Ashley Thompson Darty; parents, Dr. and Mrs. Fred Darty; sister, Pamela G. Durie (Michael); and a host of nieces and a nephew.
Pallbearers will be Mitch Darty, Mike Darty, Mark Darty, Jon Darty, Lan Darty, and Steve Darty.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 10, 2019
