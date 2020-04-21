|
TUSCALOOSA - Fred Warren Fisher, age 89, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at home in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, after living a truly diverse and blessed life.
Fred was born in Sunflower, Ala. on July 19, 1930. He was preceded in death by his parents Ruth Brock and Harry William Fisher; first wife, Alice; sisters, Dorothy Hard and Lorraine "Teeny" Grace; brother, Thomas Fisher; and his sons, Ronald and Kenneth Fisher.
Fred is survived by his wife of 18 years, Mary Angelyn; his sister, Emma Lou Miles; children, Deborah Surdan (Bob) and Harry Fisher (Anne); six grandchildren, nieces and nephews; Lisa Fisher and Mary Angelyn's children and grandchildren.
Fred enjoyed working with his hands and was always willing to help others. He loved mastering new skills, especially wood working. He took great pleasure in being outdoors. When his children were young, the family traveled and camped in the southwest, using that time to teach life lessons. He also raised his children to love Alabama Football.
Fred served in the United States Airforce for 23 ½ years with tours in Korea and Vietnam. He traveled the world enjoying many different cultures. Upon retiring from the Military, he worked for the United States Postal Service, retiring from there in upper management.
Fred was a member of The First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa where he served as a Deacon, sang in the Senior Choir and was a member of Dr. Hayse Boyd's Good Samaritan Sunday School Class.
The family will be forever grateful to have known and loved such a caring man.
Thank you to many Laurel Wood neighbors and the Caregivers from Home Instead and Comfort Care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa, 721 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 21, 2020