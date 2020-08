AKRON - Freddy Kim Gilbert, age 64, of Akron, Ala., passed away July 30, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services will be announced at a later date.

He was preceded in death by his father, Morgan Fred Gilbert.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Dixon Gilbert; his brother, Tim Gilbert (Dawn); and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kim was born June 29, 1956 in Memphis, Tenn. He was a retired employee of Weyerhaeuser.





