TUSCALOOSA - Gail Barton Dyess, age 78, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 17, 2019, surrounded by love and her family. She was born September 27, 1940, a native of Tuscaloosa, Ala., to James and Alline Barton. She was a 1958 graduate of Tuscaloosa High School. Gail married the love of her life, Robert E. Dyess, on January 25, 1961 in Tuscaloosa, recently celebrating their 58th wedding anniversary. A natural caregiver all of her life, Gail received her RN at DeKalb Community College and enterostomal therapy certificate at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Ga. She was a nurse for over 20 years, retiring from DCH Regional in Tuscaloosa.

Gail and Bob moved with their two beloved daughters, Teena and Melanie, all around the country from New York to Alabama, and enjoyed experiencing new places and staying close with friends from all over, particularly Harrell and Peggy McKinney. She lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures – studying the bible, spending time with her family, taking care of her uncle, parents, and grandchildren, and soaking in the warm sunshine and fresh water at Stillwaters on Lake Martin. In addition to the Lord and her family, Gail also adored the Evans-Garner Sunday School at Calvary Baptist Church and her Community Bible Study. She also cherished her time with aunts, Jean Watson and Betty Pritchett, and cousin, Peggy Smith.

She will be remembered for her servant heart, joyful attitude, and gentle nature. As a devout Christian throughout her life, all those that love her take comfort in knowing Gail was welcomed into heaven with a joyful noise. "Well done good and faithful servant, well done" (Matthew 25:23).

Family and friends touched by the life of Gail are invited to Heritage Chapel Funeral Home on 5200 Old Birmingham Hwy at 2 p.m. with a visitation one hour before on Monday, May 20, 2019, to reminisce and celebrate her beautiful life. The service will be officiated by Dr. Tim Lovett.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Dyess; her children, Teena Swift (Carter Swift Sr.) and Melanie Graham (Walt Graham); her grandchildren, Carter Swift Jr. (Betsy), Robert Swift (Melissa), Sarah Swift (Taylor Standish), Susanna Swift, Gayle Faught (Josh), Parker Graham (Sarah Elizabeth); and her great-grandchildren, David, Sarah Kate, Ella, Carson, Given, and Alice.

Pallbearers include Carter Swift, Jr., Robert Swift, Parker Graham, Josh Faught, Allen Morrison, and Fred Graham.

Honorary pallbearers include Dr. Ross Vaughn and Dr. David Hinton. A special thank you to her caregivers: Tamika, Terralyn, Daphne, and Kwana.

Please consider memorial donations to Calvary Baptists' Acts 1:8 Fund or Hospice of West Alabama.

