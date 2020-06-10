TUSCALOOSA - Gail Ledbetter Cole Kapphan was born on September 9, 1952 and died June 5, 2020 surrounded by her family. Memorial services will be held Thursday, June 11th at 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Tuscaloosa with Dr. Clinton Hubbard, Jr and Rev. Jesse Tosten officiating. The service will be broadcast for those unable to attend at www.fumct.org/ministries/congregational-care.
Gail attended Linden High School, class of 1970 and then received her undergraduate and master's degrees from Auburn University, where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, Mortar Board, and Angel Flight.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Norma Ledbetter; and sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Ben Barrett.
She is survived by her loving husband, H. Jack Kapphan; brother, Charles Ledbetter and wife Susan; son, Lewis Clifford Cole and wife Robin; daughter, Sara Elizabeth Cole Brown and husband Walker; daughter, Julie Kapphan Davis and husband Thomas; daughter, Hayley Kapphan Marsh and husband Brandon; daughter, Amy Margaret Kapphan; niece, Bess Barrett Wilder and husband Rob; nephew, Ross Barrett and wife Jessie; nephew, George Barrett; and grandchildren, Liza Grace Cole, Ford Cole, Louise Cole, Finley Brown, George Brown, Josie Davis, Nina Davis, Paul Marsh, Walton Marsh, Barrett Wilder and Lila Wilder.
Gail grew up in Linden, Ala. and has called Tuscaloosa home since 1976. She originally worked as a social worker and Instructor in Human Development and Psychology at Shelton State Community College and the University of Alabama. She began her full-time real estate career with Hamner Real Estate in 1984. Gail was honored by the Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors as Realtor of the Year, Salesperson of the Year and received the Cooperative Spirit Award voted on by her realtor peers. She served on numerous civic boards including President of the Tuscaloosa Junior League, YMCA, American Cancer Society, March of Dimes, Sorority Alumnae Board and The First United Methodist Church. Twice she served as PTA president of her children's schools, nine other PTA boards, and President of Central High School Football and Cheerleader Booster Clubs.
Gail, as she was known to most, or "mama" to Lewis and Sara Lib was never one to sit idle. She spent many hours driving carpools to practices and ball games, cooking family meals after a full day of work, teaching many of her children's friends to ski or cheering for her Auburn Tigers on a football Saturday. She could run circles around most and never miss a beat. She was always present.
The last 20 years she loved to travel the world and always made special time for her grandchildren in Nonna's kitchen. Christmas and Halloween cookies, red velvet and chocolate birthday cakes, chicken pie, pound cakes, Bert's cookies and Nonna's bread were always made with love. Gail adored her family and was always intentional about spending time together and making memories. She could say anything with a smile and "good" was never good enough for Gail; everything was "Good, Good, Good."
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First United Methodist Church of Tuscaloosa and Big Oak Ranch.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 10, 2020.