NORTHPORT - Funeral services for Mrs. Gail Lollar Moore, age 68, of Northport, Ala., will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. from Nelson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Boone Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Coleman and Carrie Lollar; spouse, Carlos Porter; and a sister, Annette Oswalt.
Survivors include two sons, James M. "Tiger" Hamm, Jr. (Renea) and John Grady Hamm; brothers, James Lollar, Curtis Lollar, Randall Lollar, Ricky Lollar and Scott Lollar; sisters, Peggy Lincoln, Pat Gant, Barbara Locke, Kathy Renfroe and Vicky Dunn; grandsons, Wesley Waits (Neely) and Jay Hamm (Brittany); great-granddaughter, Raelynn Hamm; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 10, 2019