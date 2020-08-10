1/1
Gail Martin
NORTHPORT - Gail Martin, age 77, of Northport, Ala., passed away August 7, 2020 at Glen Haven. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Sunset Chapel with Bro. Jerry Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Tabernacle Cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Felton and Mauline Cannon Wicker.
Survivors include her husband, Don Martin; sons, Jimmy Martin and Chris Martin (Tracy); brother, J.C. Wicker; and grandchildren, Abram Martin and Ellis Martin.
She retired from AT&T after 30 years. She was a member of Tabernacle Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting for many years and researching genealogy.
Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetbrown-funeral.com.


Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sunset Chapel
AUG
11
Service
11:00 AM
Sunset Chapel
