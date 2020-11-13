Gaither C. Dodson

Gaither C. Dodson, age 78, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with a graveside and burial to follow at Christian Union Cemetery. Rev. Gary Youngblood will be officiating. A visitation will be held Monday morning at the funeral home one hour prior to services.

Gaither was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Dodson; mother, Maudie A Battles; wife, Sylvia Dodson; sisters, Sue Franks, Orell Hallman, and Berdie Taylor.

He is survived by his daughter, Hope C. Dodson; sons, Toby G. Dodson and Gaither C. Dodson Jr.; sister, Carolyn Dodson; brothers, Tommy Dodson and James Cherry; grandchildren, Cory Dodson, Hunter Dodson, Diamond Dodson, Desiray Dodson, Lauren Pate, and Brandi Harrison; great grandchildren, Kyler Dodson, Kalab Dodson, Ella Ruth Dodson, Jackson Wright, Ella Rose Scruggs, and Braxton Dodson.

Pallbearers will be Thomas Dodson, Shannan Dodson, Mark Stanley, Larry Presnell, Brian Bryant, and Jeff Johnson.

The family would like to give a very special thanks to his niece, Gina Smith.



