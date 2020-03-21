|
LYMAN, WYO. - Garlie Calbert "Cal" Davis, Jr. of Lyman, Wyoming, formerly of Northport, Alabama, age 50, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City. Private graveside services will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Bone Camp United Methodist Church Cemetery in Northport, Alabama with Rev. Gary Lee officiating and Sunset Funeral Home in Northport, Alabama directing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Garlie Calbert Davis, Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Amy Oswalt Davis; sons, Jonathan Davis and Andrew Davis; sister, Misty Edmondson (Jason); brother Michael Davis; mother, Barbara Benson Davis; nephew, Rhett Edmondson; and many other friends and family.
Cal was a graduate of the University of Montevallo with degrees in History and Political Science. He was Safety Specialist for Union Telephone in Mountain View, Wyoming and had served as a volunteer EMT with the Uinta County Ambulance Service for the past ten years. Before moving to Wyoming, Cal worked for Comcast Cable in Tuscaloosa. He was a local EMA volunteer and storm spotter. Cal was a ham radio operator with the call sign KF4LAR.
Pallbearers will be Michael Oswalt, Rhett Edmondson, Marlon Benson, Darren Benson, Kevin Battle and Jon Battle.
Honorary pallbearers are Michael Soderstrom, Bob Casper, Eric Quinney, Brooke Flaherty, Frank Draney, Bev Burgener, Linda Montoya, Darrell Porter, and Parker Jenkins, the employees of Union Telephone, the EMTs and Firefighters of Uinta County Fire and Ambulance, and friends and co-workers of Comcast Cable in Tuscaloosa and the Tuscaloosa Amateur Radio Club.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 21, 2020