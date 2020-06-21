Gary "Beaver" Dillard
TUSCALOOSA - Gary "Beaver" Dillard, age 64, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away on June 17, 2020. Service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Taylorville Baptist Church. Visitation will be held at the church from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Randy Pate, Rev. Danny Lovett and Scott McNeily officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel South directing.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Service
01:00 PM
Taylorville Baptist Church
