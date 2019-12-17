Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
43 Prime.
Gary Gene "G.P." Prince

Gary Gene "G.P." Prince Obituary
NORTHPORT - Gary Gene Prince "G.P.", age 56 and Navy veteran, of Northport, Ala., passed away December 8, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Gene Prince.
He is survived by his mother, Lola Prince Talley; two sisters, Patricia "Patty" Prince Barr and Bonnie Prince Allen; and numerous other relatives.
Gary was loved and respected by a host of friends. Special mention goes to Doug Rhoden, who has stepped up to assist Gary's mother in so many ways. Other special friends include Mr. Charles Adams, Rocky Wycinski, Sherry Welch, Larry Watson, James Bickerton, Hunter Herring, James Calhoun and many more.
Gary also had a very special and loving relationship with his great-nephew, Max Barr.
A memorial will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at 43 Prime. Please come by and celebrate his life.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 17, 2019
