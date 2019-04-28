Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Tuscaloosa, AL
Gary Joseph Junkin

Gary Joseph Junkin Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Gary Joseph Junkin, age 56, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away at DCH Regional Medical Center on April 24, 2019. Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Jon Wiggins officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, O.W. and Thresa Junkin.
Survivors include his sons, David Junkin and Joe (Sandy) Junkin; brother, Jeff Junkin (Joni); and grandchildren Caroline and Katie Junkin.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 28, 2019
