TUSCALOOSA - Gary Joseph Junkin, age 56, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away at DCH Regional Medical Center on April 24, 2019. Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Jon Wiggins officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, O.W. and Thresa Junkin.
Survivors include his sons, David Junkin and Joe (Sandy) Junkin; brother, Jeff Junkin (Joni); and grandchildren Caroline and Katie Junkin.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 28, 2019