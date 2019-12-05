|
|
TUSCALOOSA - On Monday, December 2, 2019, Gary Leon Boyette passed away at the age of 65. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Memory Chapel with Ricky Maharrey officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
He is survived by his wife, Anita; two children, Haley Smalley (Marcus) and Cory Boyette; and three granddaughters, Rowan, Isla and Raelynne.
Gary was born November 27, 1954 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and hanging out with his buddies. He never met a stranger. His grandbabies were his life. He truly adored them and told them daily how much he loved them. He will be greatly missed. We find peace knowing he is with our loving Savior.
Pallbearers will be Danny Thornton, Brad Thornton, Derek Thornton, Gary Jolly, Floyd Hughes and Jeff Norris.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 5, 2019