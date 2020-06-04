WEST BLOCTON - Gary Norris Oglesby, age 62, of West Blocton, Ala., passed away on May 29, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be held at noon on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the funeral home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth Oglesby; son, Patrick Olgesby; wives, Ginger and Rebecca Oglesby.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Appleton Oglesby; daughter, Christy Terrell (Andrew Horst); son, Lance Kimbrel (Dainelle); brother, Don Oglesby (Pamula); and grandchildren, Lillie Rebecca White, Amabala Jane White, Sara Garner, Dakota Franks Garner, and Jesse Jerone Kimbrel.

Gary retired from Mercedes after a long successful career. He loved his coworkers and talked highly of everyone and helped everyone that he could.

Gary was a loving son, husband, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, and is already missed deeply. He was loved by many and cherished by all.

Pallbearers will be Andrew Horst, Melvin Garner, Sam Sparks, Jason Brasher, Steve Munoz and Alla Harmon.

Honorary pallbearers are employees and retirees of MBUSI, and employees of Hospice of West Alabama.







