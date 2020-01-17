Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Graveside service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Big Creek Cemetery
Coker, AL
Gary Wayne "Buddy" Hawthorne Obituary
COKER - Gary Wayne "Buddy" Hawthorne, age 70, of Coker, Ala., passed away on November 21, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Big Creek Cemetery in Coker, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alberta and Eloise Hawthorne; sister, JoAnne Marlowe; brothers, Douglas Hawthorne (Gerda) and A.G. Hawthorne; brothers-in-law, Cletis Strickland and James Madison.
He is survived by his sisters, Bettye Strickland, Allene Madison and Jenny Jones (Cecil); brothers, Jerry Hawthorne (Charlotte), Louie Hawthorne (Shelia) and Phillip Hawthorne (Cheryl); sister-in-law, Linda Hawthorne; and a host of family and friends.
Buddy will always be remembered for being just a simple man who would do anything for anyone and never expect anything in return.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 17, 2020
