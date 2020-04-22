|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Gaston D. Wilson, Jr., age 74, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away April 16, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gaston D. Wilson, Sr. and Lois B. Wilson; and sister, Marinell Spearman.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy E. Wilson of Tuscaloosa; daughter, Jennifer W. Garner (Gregory D.) of Coker; son, Gaston D. Wilson, III "Tre"; sister, Jackie W. Williams of Leonardtown, Md.; grandchildren, Nicholas A. Wilson of Northport and Kathryn L. Garner of Coker.
He was the Chief of the Nicol Volunteer Fire Department, former Chief of Police at Lakeview, a retired State Fire Marshall and a Firefighter/EMT-I. He also was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Honorary pallbearers are too many to list.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local volunteer fire dept.
Arrangements under the care of Magnolia Chapel North.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 22, 2020