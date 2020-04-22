Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Gaston Wilson,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gaston D. Wilson, Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gaston D. Wilson, Jr. Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Gaston D. Wilson, Jr., age 74, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away April 16, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gaston D. Wilson, Sr. and Lois B. Wilson; and sister, Marinell Spearman.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy E. Wilson of Tuscaloosa; daughter, Jennifer W. Garner (Gregory D.) of Coker; son, Gaston D. Wilson, III "Tre"; sister, Jackie W. Williams of Leonardtown, Md.; grandchildren, Nicholas A. Wilson of Northport and Kathryn L. Garner of Coker.
He was the Chief of the Nicol Volunteer Fire Department, former Chief of Police at Lakeview, a retired State Fire Marshall and a Firefighter/EMT-I. He also was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Honorary pallbearers are too many to list.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local volunteer fire dept.
Arrangements under the care of Magnolia Chapel North.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gaston's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
Download Now