|
|
AKRON - Gayle Weaver Griffin, of Akron, Ala., passed away February 5, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Evergreen Baptist Church with Rev. Youngblood officiating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pelham and Rebecca Weaver; sisters, Clara Dodson and Evelyn Ashcraft; son, Glen F. Harvey; and husband, James Griffin.
Survivors include her brother, Bobby Ashcraft and a host of other family members.
Gayle was love by everyone that knew her. She had a heart of gold and a stormy spirit. She was truly unique and will be missed dearly by many.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 8, 2019