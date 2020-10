Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Gaynell's life story with friends and family

Share Gaynell's life story with friends and family

Gaynell Benson Charlton

Gaynell Benson Charlton, age 79, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Heritage Health & Rehab. Services will be Tuesday, October 26, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Larry Sumrall officiating with burial to follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store