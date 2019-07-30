Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Burkhalter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene Burkhalter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gene Burkhalter Obituary
GORDO - Gene Burkhalter, age 91, of Gordo, Ala., passed away July 27, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dave Bailey and Rev. Paul Prickett officiating. Burial will follow in Hargrove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hargrove United Methodist Church, c/o Janice Tate, Treasurer, 2267 Fellowship Church Road, Gordo, AL 35466.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now