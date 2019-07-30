|
|
GORDO - Gene Burkhalter, age 91, of Gordo, Ala., passed away July 27, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dave Bailey and Rev. Paul Prickett officiating. Burial will follow in Hargrove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hargrove United Methodist Church, c/o Janice Tate, Treasurer, 2267 Fellowship Church Road, Gordo, AL 35466.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 30, 2019