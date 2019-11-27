|
GORDO - Gene Powell, age 92, of Gordo, Ala., died November 25, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Gordo First Baptist Church with Rev. Pat Powell officiating. A private burial will be held at Gordo City Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the church.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Powell; his parents; brother, Sammy Powell (Rebecca); sister, Bernice Comerford (Hayes); and sister-in-law, Jean Powell.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Christine Estes Powell; daughters, Denise Trull (Randolph) and Robin Edgeworth (Freddie); sisters, Sabra Nelson (Mac) and Mary Parham (Max); brother, Joe Powell; three grandchildren, Justin Trull (Kasey), Brent Edgeworth (Brittany) and Callen McHenry (Garrett); and six great-grandchildren, Kacen McHenry, Eli Trull, Mary Powell Trull, Hadley McHenry, Ann Parie Trull and Brentley McHenry.
Gene was born October 12, 1927 in Gordo, Alabama to the late S. V. Powell and Ottice Lancaster Powell. He was a member and deacon of Gordo First Baptist Church, a retired business man and a United States Army veteran.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Gordo First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 323, Gordo, AL 35466.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 27, 2019