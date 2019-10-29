Home

Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Shiloh Free Will Baptist Church
Gene Ray Crowe Obituary
GORDO - Gene Ray Crowe, age 79, of Gordo, Ala., passed away on October 27, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Shiloh Free Will Baptist Church with Bro. Roger Lucas officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Bettie Crowe of Gordo, Ala.; daughter, Jquan Wooten (Jeff) of Muscle Shoals, Ala.; sons, Jeff Crowe (Barbara) of Meridianville, Ala. and Byron Crowe (Mandy) of Gordo, Ala.; sister, Sandra Summerlin (Gary) of Northport, Ala.; brothers, Edwin Crowe (Jane) of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Danny Crowe (Mary) of Dothan, Ala.; seven grandchildren, Mallory Kincaid (Davy), Spencer Wooten (Anna), Meredith Wooten, Lindsay Crowe, Madison Crowe, Ashley Elmore (Josh) and Mitchell West (Anna) and eight great-grandchildren.
Mr. Crowe was born January 7, 1940 in Marion County, Alabama to the late James DeWitte Crowe and Etma Abbott Crowe. He was a member and deacon of Shiloh Free Will Baptist Church and retired from ALDOT and ST Bunn Construction Company.
Pallbearers will be Spencer Wooten, Boyd Burkhalter, Terry Reynolds, Gwen Kerr, Casey Summerlin, Carson Summerlin, Robert Miller and Boyd Koon.
Honorary pallbearers are employees of ALDOT and ST Bunn, Shiloh Free Will Baptist Church family and the Fairview community family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Shiloh Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 139 Blue Ridge Road, Gordo, AL 35466.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 29, 2019
