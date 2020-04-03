Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Big Creek Cemetery
Coker, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geneva McDaniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geneva Ann McDaniel


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geneva Ann McDaniel Obituary
REFORM - Geneva Ann McDaniel, age 78, of Reform, Ala., passed away April 1, 2020 at her residence. A private graveside will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Big Creek Cemetery in Coker, Ala. with Rev. Gary Shelton officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Chris Sherrill; and her parents.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Bobby McDaniel; two daughters, Belinda Sherrill (Mike) and Derenda Pate (Ken); sister, Evelyn Shelton; brother, Tommy Hughes; three grandchildren, Julia Kania (Dan), Nick Sherrill (Kelsey) and Trent Lesley (Madison); and two great-grandchildren, Samantha Kania and Evan Kania.
Geneva was born June 17, 1941 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Garon Hughes and Dora Mae Colvin Hughes. She was a member of Reform First United Methodist Church, former employee of Westinghouse and retired office manager for Dowdle Gas Company.
Honorary pallbearers are employees of Hospice of West Alabama, especially Lenora Phillips.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geneva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -