REFORM - Geneva Ann McDaniel, age 78, of Reform, Ala., passed away April 1, 2020 at her residence. A private graveside will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Big Creek Cemetery in Coker, Ala. with Rev. Gary Shelton officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Chris Sherrill; and her parents.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Bobby McDaniel; two daughters, Belinda Sherrill (Mike) and Derenda Pate (Ken); sister, Evelyn Shelton; brother, Tommy Hughes; three grandchildren, Julia Kania (Dan), Nick Sherrill (Kelsey) and Trent Lesley (Madison); and two great-grandchildren, Samantha Kania and Evan Kania.
Geneva was born June 17, 1941 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Garon Hughes and Dora Mae Colvin Hughes. She was a member of Reform First United Methodist Church, former employee of Westinghouse and retired office manager for Dowdle Gas Company.
Honorary pallbearers are employees of Hospice of West Alabama, especially Lenora Phillips.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 3, 2020