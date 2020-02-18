|
GORDO - George E. Koon, Jr., age 96, of Gordo, Ala., passed away February 16, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Pat Powell and Rev. Leonard Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Gordo City Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Edna Earle Koon and Alice Koon; his parents; two brothers, Clay Koon and Joe Koon; and one sister, Lela Faye Koon.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Koon; his son, Gary Koon (Tina) and their daughters, Kristen and Brittney; his daughter, Merry Livingston (Richard) and their son, Andrew and his stepsons, Bill Tate (Janice) and Robert Tate.
George was born December 23, 1923 in Echola, Alabama to the late George E. Koon, Sr. and Rona Crawford Koon. He was a graduate of Gordo High School, Livingston College and the University of Alabama.
He was a member of Gordo First Baptist Church and the Gordo Masonic Lodge #564 for over 75 years. George was a retired teacher for Gordo High School and a United States Army Air Corps veteran of World War II.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Gordo First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 323, Gordo, AL 35466 or to a .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 18, 2020