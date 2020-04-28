|
TUSCALOOSA - With great sadness we announce George E. Rogers journeyed to heaven to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Park Manor Health and Rehabilitation in Northport, Alabama. Visitation was held on Sunday, April 26, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Northport Funeral & Cremation Service Chapel located at 5404 Watermelon Rd, Northport, AL 35473. A graveside service was held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Cedar Oaks Memorial Park.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 28, 2020