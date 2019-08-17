|
TUSCALOOSA - George Grammer, age 80, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., went home to be with his Lord the morning of August 16, 2019. We know his daddy, mother and brothers were waiting joyfully to welcome him home. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
He spent his career selling used auto parts for over 50 years making many friends that have lasted a lifetime. Our dad had a great passion for gardening, cooking, raising cattle, and of course, good conversation. If you ever met him chances are you will never forget him.
He is survived by sons, Johnny Grammer (Nan) and Cody Grammer; daughter, Lisa Grammer; four grandsons; four granddaughters; five great-grands; one special brother, Ollie B. Grammer, Jr.; a host of special nieces and nephews; and special friend, Claudia Glover.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Grammer, Josh Grammer, Luke Franklin, Parker Franklin, David Grammer, Bryon Duncan and Marvin Gregory.
Honorary pallbearers are Yellow Creek Community, Floyd, Kenne Walker, Jerry Taylor, and the awesome breakfast crews that have been such awesome, faithful friends - too many to mention!! But, if you were a friend of his, you knew it!
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 17, 2019