TUSCALOOSA - George Holston, age 71, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 25, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Mt. Zion Holiness Church with Minister Shannon Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 2, 2019