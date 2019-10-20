|
COKER - George L. Walker, age 83, of Coker, Ala., passed away October 19, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel North with Rev. Billy Grey officiating. Burial will follow at Jennings Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel North directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Georgiana and George W. Walker; siblings, James B. Walker (Sheila), Minnie Lee Isbell (""Bunk""), Cleo McGuire (""Junior""), Evelyn Armstrong (Charles) and Billie Dement (Al).
Survivors include his wife, Annie W. Walker; daughter, Julie Walker Mok (Tony); son, Rodney W. Walker (Kathy Chahrouri); sister, Judy Hardin (Chuck); and brothers, Raymond Drennan Walker (Patsy) and Tommy Lamar Walker (Anita).
George grew up in Leeds, Alabama and moved to Tuscaloosa after meeting his wife of 64 years, Annie Walker. He worked many years in the food distribution business beginning with Peco Foods, later with Alabama Institutional Foods, and finally with Wood Fruitticher, where he retired after 35 years. He was a long-time member of Flatwoods Baptist Church, where over the years, he played and coached church league softball and was active in Sunday school. From his work and church activities he formed lasting friendships all over Central Alabama.
George was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing and Alabama football. He was a very generous man and loved everyone. Likewise, he was dearly loved by his many friends, and cherished by his family.
Pallbearers will be Bobby White, Jerril Jones, Mike Jones, Dennis Thomas, Clayton Jones, John Phillips and Maurice Kalmus.
Honorary pallbearers are Drs. Ellison, Pandy and Azam, Amedysis Home Health caregivers and Wood Fruitticher coworkers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 20, 2019