GORDO - George Larry Porter, age 74, of Gordo, Ala., passed away February 6, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Peter Johnson presiding and Bishop Ryan Summers officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors. Skelton Funeral Home of Reform is directing. Visitation will be 6 p.m. til 8 p.m. Saturday February 9, 2019, at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Tim Foster; sister, Evelyn Smith; two brothers, Everette Porter and Jim Porter.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, DesMarie Porter of Gordo, Ala.; daughters, Desirae Foster of Fayette, Ala. and LaDawn Nevel (Kerry) of Reform, Ala.; son, Duane Porter (Bobbie) of Gordo, Ala.; sister, Louise Crawford of Hendersonville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Daniel Porter, Steven Foster, Tasha Reyes, Colby Porter, Lilly Porter and Heidi Porter; great-grandchildren, Christopher Brown and Bonita Reyes; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Porter was born November 6, 1944 in Gordo, Alabama to the late Ferman B. Porter and Gertrude Hickman Porter. He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1964, served honorably in the United States Marine Corps, stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., and served in Vietnam during the Vietnam War.
Larry married DesMarie Platt Porter on August 12, 1967, worked at and retired from UniRoyal Goodrich, Tuscaloosa, Ala. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served faithfully in various callings throughout the church. Larry served in the American Legion Honor Guard and served as Commander of Post 40 American Legion.
Things that brought him the most joy were serving and helping others, watching Alabama Football and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Clark, Danny Crawford, Steven Foster, David Porter, Jimbo Porter, Scott Porter, Jeremy Smith and David Wilkins.
Honorary pallbearers are Tawana Ball, Members of Zion Volunteer Fire Department, Carrollton High School Class of 1964 and American Legion Post 40.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Zion Volunteer Fire Dept. c/o Glendon Junkin, 8152 Hwy 159, Gordo, AL 35466.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 8, 2019