Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
at the church.
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Carrollton, AL
George Love Wright

George Love Wright Obituary
CARROLLTON - George Love Wright, age 79, of Carrollton, Ala., passed away October 14, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Carrollton with Elder David Bonner officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery in Carrollton, Ala. with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 18, 2019
