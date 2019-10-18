|
|
CARROLLTON - George Love Wright, age 79, of Carrollton, Ala., passed away October 14, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Carrollton with Elder David Bonner officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery in Carrollton, Ala. with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 18, 2019