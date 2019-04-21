|
|
TUSCALOOSA - George Robert "Bob" McLaughlin, III, age 66, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away April 15, 2019 at his home. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Decatur City Cemetery Decatur, Ala. with the Rev. Jesse Montegudo officiating.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, George Robert McLaughlin, Jr. and Martha Dinsmore McLaughlin Moler; grandparents, Virginia Pritchett and William Welch Dinsmore and Irene McGinnis and George Robert McLaughlin; and cousin, Katherine McLaughlin Johnson of Decatur.
Bob is survived by cousin, Lile McLaughlin Blythe (Gregg) and dear friend, Donna McAllister.
Bob was a long term professional petroleum land man. In addition he was an avid reader, history enthusiast and active member of the St. Andrews Society. His love for animals held a very special place in his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Adopt A Golden Birmingham. P.O. Box 361753, Birmingham, AL 35236.
Arrangements handled by Norwood-Wyatt Funeral Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 21, 2019