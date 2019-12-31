Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
George Robert Shuttlesworth Obituary
DUNCANVILLE - George Robert Shuttlesworth, age 82, of Duncanville, Ala., died December 28, 2019. Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Chad Lowery officiating. Burial will follow in the Shiloh Methodist Church Cemetery with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mary Frances Shuttlesworth.
Survivors include his daughter, Jackie Farley (Chuck); son, Robert Shuttlesworth; grandchildren, Charlie Farley (Katie), Lisa Metz (Chris), Andrew Farley (Stormy), and Casey Wheat (Jeremiah); and ten great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 31, 2019
