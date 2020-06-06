TUSCALOOSA - George Robert "Bob" Whitley, age 76, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He now joins his parents, Tom and Audie; sisters, Nona Faye and Lillie Mae; and grandson, David Pearson. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Janet Colburn Whitley; daughters, Amanda Haddock (Richard), Kristie Branton (Chris); son, Bill Davis (Marla); sisters, Billie Wheat (Roy), Barbara Bibee (Terry) and Betty Wagner (Rick); grandchildren, Austin Pearson, Briston Haddock, Kinsley Sachse (John), Nic and Erin Branton, Will and Joseph Davis; great-grandchild, Emerson Sachse; a host of nieces and nephews; and beloved fur baby, Sophie Grace.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Heritage Chapel with Bro. Barry Holland officiating. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Heritage Chapel. Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, in Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, Ala., with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
Honorary pallbearers are Tuscaloosa VA Freedom Hall Staff, Faith Jolly, Katrina Ward, Oma Miller, Sharon Moreman and members of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Cottondale.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Dragon Master Foundation or Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Cottondale in honor of Bob.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Heritage Chapel with Bro. Barry Holland officiating. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Heritage Chapel. Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, in Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, Ala., with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
Honorary pallbearers are Tuscaloosa VA Freedom Hall Staff, Faith Jolly, Katrina Ward, Oma Miller, Sharon Moreman and members of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Cottondale.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Dragon Master Foundation or Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Cottondale in honor of Bob.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 6, 2020.