J L Litman Memorial Funeral Service
1202 Clark Ave
Albany, GA 31705
(229) 430-8800
George Roland Mills


1940 - 2019
George Roland Mills Obituary
ALBANY, GA. - George Roland Mills, age 78, passed away July 15, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia.
George was born July 31, 1940 in Pickens County, Alabama. He was a 1958 graduate of Tuscaloosa County High School, Northport, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Andrew Mills; mother, Flossie Goodman Mills Leavelle, sister, Doris Mills Chesnutt; brother-in-law, Rev. James H. Chesnutt; brother, John Thomas Mills; sister-in-law, Moseta Mills.
He is survived by his sister, Margaret Mills Hicks (Billy) of Shelbyville, Tennessee; nieces, Dr. Carol Hicks Broadway (Ricky), Columbia, Tennessee, Jane Chesnutt Griffin of Bremen Georgia and Cindy Mills Freeman (Charles) of Montgomery, Alabama; nephews, Jeffrey F. Hicks (Kim) of Shelbyville, Tennessee, James H. Chesnutt, Jr. (Mary) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Charles A. Chesnutt (Erin) of Roswell, Georgia and Andrew C. Chesnutt (Tracy); great-nieces and nephews.
George enjoyed working and living at the Kitty's RV Park/Flea Market, Albany, Georgia, where he left a number of close friends.
At his request he was cremated, and a family service will be held at a later date at Hargrove United Methodist Church Cemetery, Gordo, Alabama.
J. L. Litman Memorial Funeral Home, Albany, Georgia is assisting in arrangements.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 23, 2019
