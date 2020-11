Or Copy this URL to Share

George Truitt McAteer

George Truitt McAteer, age 85 died 11/11/20.

Location of service: graveside, Sunday 2 pm at Sunset Memorial Park.

Preceded in death by parents John and Josie, Brother William, Wilson, Jack, John Jr., and James, sisters Pearl Skelton, Mildred Baker, and Mary McAteer.

Survived by son Roy and several nieces and nephews.

He was the youngest of 9 children being raised in Buhl, AL. He worked for Parker Towing Company for many years and has been retired for 20 plus years.



