George Walter Strickland
Northport - George Walter Strickland, age 88, died at his residence on September 10, 2020 after a long and courageous battle of a rare radiation induced necrosis that ultimately took his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nuburn and Mary Ann Strickland; sister, Inez Strickland; and brother, William Donald Strickland. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jo Frances Harper Strickland; children, Angela Lockhart (Dwight), Scott Strickland and Windy Strickland; grandchildren, Lauren Lockhart and Trevor Lockhart; great-granddaughter, Skylar Smith; brother, John Strickland (Patricia); and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
Mr. Strickland was born on June 24, 1932 in the Moore's Bridge area of Northport, AL. He joined the U.S. Army at a young age and served in the Korean War. He later returned to Northport to complete his education at Tuscaloosa County High School. He attended the University of Alabama with a concentration in Accounting. He later reenlisted in the Army where he had a 21 year career which included serving in the Korean War a second time, two tours in Germany, was stationed in several southern states and also served in the Vietnam War. Many lifelong friends were made during his military years where they continued to connect into their older years. He retired from the Army in 1974 and moved back to Northport. He held various positions at Reichhold Chemical, Tuscaloosa County Board of Education and the State of Alabama where he traveled and came to know the state extensively. He received an associate degree from Shelton State Community College. He retired from the State of Alabama.
Mr. Strickland was a very sociable person and had a true love for his family and friends. He welcomed others into his heart and home. He treasured gatherings that involved family and friends, enjoyed holidays, parties and church functions. He was a man of faith and an active member of Jennings Chapel United Methodist Church where he held many positions throughout the years and especially loved being a part of the church choir. Freemasonry was also an important part of his life. He became a Masonic member in 1957 in Germany at the urging of one of his fellow servicemen and friend. He carried the love of being a Masonic brother throughout the decades. He was a member of the J. Collier Foster Masonic Lodge #906 in Northport. He held the position of Worshipful Master in 1998-1999. He received numerous cards from Fairfield Lodge #749 near his life's end. Mr. Strickland also loved animals of all sorts and could always be counted on for taking care of family pets in a tender and responsible way. He was nicknamed "Doc Possum" by friends due to his animal rescue efforts. Mr. Strickland was a long time Crimson Tide fan and cherished game days with good food and family. He collected memorabilia from Bear Bryant days to present, loved to represent the team in his clothing and hats and relished compliments he received about his attire.
A special recognition of excellent medical care goes to Dr. John Warren, Dr. Anand Pandey and Dr. James Shotts. Dr. Shotts, who helped Mr. Strickland throughout the years with his long term osteoradionecrosis, fondly nicknamed him "Mr Timex" and told him each visit "that he took a licking and kept on ticking".
A military service will be held at Jennings Chapel United Methodist Church in Northport, AL on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM. The service will be at 11:00 AM in the sanctuary with limited seating available due to Covid-19. A graveside service is open to all at 11:30 AM in the Jennings Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Steve Bigham, Brooks Brown, Peter Brunette, Patrick Jones, John Phillips and Charles Swann. Masks are mandatory for the sanctuary and graveside. The family request any memorial contributions be made to Jennings Chapel United Methodist Church, Humane Society of West Alabama or any charity of choice
