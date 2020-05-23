|
BERRY - George Willard Tyner, Sr., age 86, of Berry, Ala., passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Services will be Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home with Mr. Miles Stutts, Mr. Will Tyner and Mr. Temple Bowling officiating. Visitation will be from 12 – 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Scott Tyner and Bertie Mae Smith Tyner; brothers, Walter Gene Tyner, Robert Dean Tyner, John Thomas Tyner and Roy Dale Tyner.
Mr. Tyner is survived by his wife, Joan Simpson Tyner of Berry; daughters, Kimberly Bowling (Temple) of Berry and Karisa Wallace (Kevin) of Oneonta; son, Will Tyner (Wanda) of Birmingham; sister, Loretta Kelley of Berry; sister-in-law, Janett Tyner of Birmingham; brothers, William David Tyner (Martha Jane) of Birmingham and Joseph Douglas Tyner (Judy) of Jasper; grandchildren, Halie McCartney (Ty), Drake Tyner, Katelyn Tyner, Temple Bowling VI, Savannah Lawrence (Wil), Walter Bowling, Phoebe Wallace, Tyner Elizabeth Bowling, Thad Royster (Crystal) and Shanda Claybrook (Chad); and nine great-grandchildren.
George Willard Tyner, Sr. was born on May 5, 1934 and passed away May 20, 2020. A man of many talents, his earliest career was in the Air Force in 1954. Upon discharge he began a long career as a pharmaceutical salesman with Walker Drug Co. and Cawthon-Coleman. He then served two terms as a Fayette County Commissioner. After a short stint with Thompson Tractor, he went on to work several years as an Alfa Agent. That was not the end of his work history, as in 2011 he became the "syrup Nazi" at Golden Eagle Syrup under the tutelage of his boss, Kim Tyner Bowling, until his passing.
Pallbearers are Temple Bowling V, Temple Bowling VI, Drake Tyner, Kevin Wallace, Walt Bowling, and Will Tyner.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 23, 2020