|
|
TUSCALOOSA – Georgie Young Cox, age 82, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, died February 12, 2019 at Discovery Village Senior Living Center in Georgia. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Rainey Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Clarence Sutton officiating. Burial will follow in the Cedar Oak Cemetery with Rainey Mortuary directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Jonathan Cox; parents, Scott and Idella Young, her siblings, Ester Young, James Scott Young, and David Earl Young.
Survivors include her sisters, Mamie Ruth Poellnitz, Ethel Mae Thomas, and Doris Knox. She leaves two daughters, Cynthia Moore, the wife of Dr. Alex Moore, and Valencia Cox Giles, the wife of Ozzie Giles. Georgie Cox was the grandmother of four: Bryan Moore, Jonathan Giles, Cynthia Giles and Ozzie M. Giles. She was the great-grandmother of two beautiful kids: Bryan Caleb Moore and Leilani Valencia Giles. She was the aunt of many beautiful nieces and nephews.
Georgie Y. Cox was born in Ralph, Alabama on February 23, 1936. Georgie moved to Tuscaloosa Alabama; graduated from Stillman College and became a dedicated teacher. She loved teaching and inspiring youth to do their best in school and encouraging them to become great citizens. Georgie Cox was an advocate for the poor and needy. She served her community well and gave tireless hours of devotion to education and mentored young teachers as well. Mrs. Cox retired from the Tuscaloosa City School System.
Mrs. Georgie Cox will be missed by family, friends and neighbors. We thank God for her life and we thank family and friends for your love support and continuous prayers for Mrs. Georgie and her family.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 15, 2019